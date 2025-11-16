Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: Rebranding Andhra Pradesh for Economic Revival

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to revive Andhra Pradesh's economy by attracting vast investments through 'Brand Naidu.' In just 18 months, investments of USD 20 billion have been secured. The state targets a 15% economic growth in the next decade by welcoming global investors in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:30 IST
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is on a mission to rejuvenate Andhra Pradesh's economic landscape by leveraging his brand's power. Naidu is committed to attracting substantial investments, ushering in a new era of economic prosperity for the state.

Since his return to power, Naidu has prioritized building 'Brand Naidu,' a concerted effort to instill confidence among investors and hasten capital influx. Under his leadership, record-breaking investment commitments of USD 150 billion have been announced, promising substantial economic growth and job creation.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's strategic advantages, Naidu emphasizes fertile land, a strong workforce, and robust infrastructural assets. By marrying high-tech initiatives with traditional industries, Naidu envisions placing Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of economic development.

