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SEBI's Strategic Overhaul: Revamping India's Investment Advisory Ecosystem

SEBI is implementing new measures to enhance India's investment advisory sector, including a light-touch penalty structure, a digital guidance platform, and a unified advertisement code. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlights the need for more regulated advisers as the investor base grows, warning against reliance on influencers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:07 IST
SEBI's Strategic Overhaul: Revamping India's Investment Advisory Ecosystem
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In a bid to revolutionize the investment advisory ecosystem, SEBI is rolling out a slew of initiatives aimed at promoting compliance and transparency. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey unveiled plans for a standardized, light-touch penalty framework during an ARIA event, highlighting its potential to foster adherence while ensuring fairness.

As part of its modernization drive, SEBI is developing 'SEBI SETU', a digital platform offering comprehensive regulatory guidance from registration to compliance for investment advisers. Additionally, a common advertisement code is set to streamline communication across intermediaries, reducing operational hurdles and enhancing message consistency.

The regulatory body is also addressing the dwindling number of registered advisers in a rapidly expanding market. With a focus on making advisory roles more attractive and viable, Pandey warns against the influence of unregulated voices like social media influencers, emphasizing the essential role of qualified, regulated professionals in the financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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