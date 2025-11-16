West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

The West Bengal government has taken a significant step by issuing a draft notification that permits stage carriage buses over 15 years old to operate in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area, provided they obtain bi-annual fitness certificates. This decision has been welcomed by bus operators who have been campaigning for such a measure since 2024.

The draft notification came after the Calcutta High Court reviewed a petition by a private bus owners' association. The court concluded that there was no scope for further adjudication, indicating that the issues faced by the operators had been addressed in the draft submitted by the state government.

The judgment, seen as a relief by bus operators, allows them to renew necessary documents, including fitness and pollution certificates, without further obstacles. Bus route syndicates, like Route 24, were particularly affected, as they sought a two-year grace period due to pandemic-induced financial struggles.