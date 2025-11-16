Left Menu

Market Trends Driven by PMI Data and US-India Trade Talks

Analysts suggest that domestic PMI data, US Federal Reserve meeting minutes, and India-US trade deal discussions will be pivotal in shaping equity market movements. Factors like foreign investor activity, earnings reports, and macroeconomic indicators such as retail inflation will also influence market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:16 IST
Market Trends Driven by PMI Data and US-India Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the upcoming week, the equity market is set to be influenced by key macroeconomic indicators, including domestic PMI data, the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, and developments in India-US trade negotiations, analysts report.

Last week saw significant market movement, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both demonstrating considerable growth. This was attributed to the resolution of the US government shutdown, strong domestic fundamentals, exceptional Q2 earnings, and easing inflation.

With the conclusion of the earnings season, market focus will transition to broader domestic themes and the potential impact of high-frequency indicators. Observers will also pay close attention to evolving interest rate trajectories and prospective capital expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Pressure: Booth Level Officer's Untimely Demise Amid Electoral Roll Stress

Tragic Pressure: Booth Level Officer's Untimely Demise Amid Electoral Roll S...

 India
2
Audit Diwas: Transforming Governance with Forward-Looking Reforms

Audit Diwas: Transforming Governance with Forward-Looking Reforms

 India
3
India's Test Downfall: A Day of Missed Chances at Eden Gardens

India's Test Downfall: A Day of Missed Chances at Eden Gardens

 India
4
Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025