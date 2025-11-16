Market Trends Driven by PMI Data and US-India Trade Talks

In the upcoming week, the equity market is set to be influenced by key macroeconomic indicators, including domestic PMI data, the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, and developments in India-US trade negotiations, analysts report.

Last week saw significant market movement, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both demonstrating considerable growth. This was attributed to the resolution of the US government shutdown, strong domestic fundamentals, exceptional Q2 earnings, and easing inflation.

With the conclusion of the earnings season, market focus will transition to broader domestic themes and the potential impact of high-frequency indicators. Observers will also pay close attention to evolving interest rate trajectories and prospective capital expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)