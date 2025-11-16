Left Menu

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express: Panic and Relief

Passengers on the Nizamuddin-bound Shridham Express from Jabalpur experienced panic after a bomb scare led to multiple inspections. The threat was proven hoax after investigations at Mathura Junction revealed nothing suspicious. Authorities responded promptly, ensuring passenger safety along the train's route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:16 IST
Panic ensued among passengers aboard the Nizamuddin-bound Shridham Express from Jabalpur after authorities received reports of a potential bomb threat. Multiple inspections were conducted along the train's route.

The alarm was raised when information surfaced about a possible bomb placed in the train's general coach. Alerted at Bhopal, authorities initiated checks at every stop.

Upon reaching Mathura Junction, the train was thoroughly inspected by the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and a dog squad. No suspicious items were found, confirming the scare was a hoax, and the train continued its journey toward Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

