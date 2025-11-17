FAA Lifts Flight Cut Mandates as Staffing Improves

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will lift the mandate on flight cuts at 40 major U.S. airports starting Monday at 6 a.m. ET. The move comes as staffing issues, exacerbated by a federal shutdown, show signs of improvement. Airlines were informed beforehand and most flights are expected to operate as usual.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated that the relaxation of restrictions is due to a 'steady decline in staffing concerns.' The FAA had initially required airlines to reduce operations amid a shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the shutdown, but airlines largely ignored these restrictions without significant repercussions.

The agency had warned of potential fines for non-compliance, yet only 0.25% of flights were canceled on Sunday, much lower than the norm. The FAA remains understaffed by approximately 3,500 air traffic controllers, but with the distribution of back pay and staffing forecasts improving, operations are gradually returning to normal conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)