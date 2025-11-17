Gen Z: The New Household Decision Makers in India

A recent study by venture capital firm Fireside Ventures reveals a significant shift in consumer behavior across India. It shows that parents are increasingly depending on their Gen Z teenagers for recommendations on new-age brands, marking a pivotal shift in household purchasing decisions.

The report underscores how teenagers are taking the lead in determining family purchases, spanning categories like food, personal care, wearables, and tech accessories. The analysis highlights Gen Z's growing role in shaping what's considered modern and reliable within Indian households.

According to the study, this trend is likely to intensify. By 2035, half of today's leading brands are predicted to lose relevance, positioning Gen Z as a crucial internal marketer for consumer brands in India. The report also forecasts Gen Z's economic influence to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2030, further redefining family spending dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)