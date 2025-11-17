CNG Shortage Disrupts Mumbai's Transport Network

CNG pumps across Mumbai were swamped by vehicles on Monday as a crucial gas pipeline damage disrupted supply, leaving thousands of autorickshaws, taxis, and other CNG vehicles in distress.

The disruption, resulting from damage to GAIL's pipeline, critically affected Mahanagar Gas Limited's network, leading to reduced pressure and closure of many CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. This forced vehicle operators, including aggregators like Ola and Uber, to face extensive queues and delays.

MGL has prioritized residential consumers for uninterrupted piped gas and advised industrial users to shift to alternate fuels temporarily. Although restoration work is underway, MGL has not committed to a specific timeline, leaving many operators concerned about ongoing transportation disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)