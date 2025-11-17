Globe Civil Projects Limited: Steady Growth with New EPC Orders and Strong Financials

NEW DELHI: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL/BSE: 544424), a prominent EPC firm, reported notable financial outcomes for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company's unaudited results reveal a total income of ₹1,624.79 million, coupled with an EBITDA of ₹258.71 million, reflecting a 15.92% EBITDA margin.

The firm's net profit stood at ₹110.25 million, with a 6.79% net profit margin, and an EPS of ₹2.13. Notably, Globe Civil's order book is set for sustained growth, remaining above ₹1,000 crore, buoyed by new EPC contracts around ₹450 crore, including substantial wins for the Central University of Punjab and Haryana International Cricket Stadium.

Managing Director Vipul Khurana emphasized the company's effective execution of complex government projects, leveraging a strategic bidding approach focused on high-margin contracts. With its strong presence in 11 states and deepened relationships with clients like CPWD and NBCC, Globe Civil is strategically positioned for future growth.