Globe Civil Projects Limited: Steady Growth with New EPC Orders and Strong Financials
Globe Civil Projects Limited announced robust financial results for the first half of FY2025-26. The company reported a total income of ₹1,624.79 million and secured key EPC contracts, bolstering its order book. With strengthened execution across 11 states, Globe Civil aims for sustainable growth and expanded project capabilities.
- Country:
- India
NEW DELHI: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL/BSE: 544424), a prominent EPC firm, reported notable financial outcomes for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company's unaudited results reveal a total income of ₹1,624.79 million, coupled with an EBITDA of ₹258.71 million, reflecting a 15.92% EBITDA margin.
The firm's net profit stood at ₹110.25 million, with a 6.79% net profit margin, and an EPS of ₹2.13. Notably, Globe Civil's order book is set for sustained growth, remaining above ₹1,000 crore, buoyed by new EPC contracts around ₹450 crore, including substantial wins for the Central University of Punjab and Haryana International Cricket Stadium.
Managing Director Vipul Khurana emphasized the company's effective execution of complex government projects, leveraging a strategic bidding approach focused on high-margin contracts. With its strong presence in 11 states and deepened relationships with clients like CPWD and NBCC, Globe Civil is strategically positioned for future growth.