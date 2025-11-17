Left Menu

Globe Civil Projects Limited: Steady Growth with New EPC Orders and Strong Financials

Globe Civil Projects Limited announced robust financial results for the first half of FY2025-26. The company reported a total income of ₹1,624.79 million and secured key EPC contracts, bolstering its order book. With strengthened execution across 11 states, Globe Civil aims for sustainable growth and expanded project capabilities.

Globe Civil Projects Limited Reports Strong Q2 & H1 FY26 Results; Total Income Jumps 40 Percent QoQ.
NEW DELHI: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL/BSE: 544424), a prominent EPC firm, reported notable financial outcomes for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company's unaudited results reveal a total income of ₹1,624.79 million, coupled with an EBITDA of ₹258.71 million, reflecting a 15.92% EBITDA margin.

The firm's net profit stood at ₹110.25 million, with a 6.79% net profit margin, and an EPS of ₹2.13. Notably, Globe Civil's order book is set for sustained growth, remaining above ₹1,000 crore, buoyed by new EPC contracts around ₹450 crore, including substantial wins for the Central University of Punjab and Haryana International Cricket Stadium.

Managing Director Vipul Khurana emphasized the company's effective execution of complex government projects, leveraging a strategic bidding approach focused on high-margin contracts. With its strong presence in 11 states and deepened relationships with clients like CPWD and NBCC, Globe Civil is strategically positioned for future growth.

