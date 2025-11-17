Heightened Security Measures Enforced at West Bengal Railway Hubs
Amid heightened security concerns following blasts in Delhi and Nowgam, West Bengal's key railway hubs, Howrah and Sealdah, are under stringent security protocols. Increased presence of RPF personnel, vehicle checks, and enhanced surveillance at hotels are some of the measures being implemented to ensure safety.
Amid security concerns after recent explosive incidents in Delhi and Nowgam, major railway stations in West Bengal, including Howrah and Sealdah, are under stringent surveillance.
Barricades have been erected and vehicles are thoroughly vetted before parking, according to a senior police officer. RPF personnel scan passenger bags, and individuals deemed suspicious are questioned.
Increased RPF deployment is evident, with officers putting in extended hours for comprehensive surveillance. A high-level meeting, led by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, has reinforced security protocols. Hotel surveillance has also been amplified in the wake of these incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
