Ethiopian Airlines secures extensive Boeing 737 MAX 8 order

Ethiopian Airlines is making strategic moves to expand its fleet by considering new orders for wide-body aircraft from major manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. This news was disclosed by CEO Mesfin Tasew at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

The airline has affirmed the acquisition of 11 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, which are options from existing agreements, thus reinforcing their commitment to modernize and grow their operations.

Furthermore, Ethiopian Airlines has a robust plan with orders for an additional 28 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, expected to be delivered by 2030, indicating a significant push towards enhancing their flight capacity and servicing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)