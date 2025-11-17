Left Menu

Ethiopian Airlines secures extensive Boeing 737 MAX 8 order

Ethiopian Airlines is assessing new wide-body aircraft orders from Airbus and Boeing. They've confirmed an order for 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, building on past deals. Additionally, there are 28 more MAX 8s planned for delivery by 2030, signaling a strong focus on future expansion.

Ethiopian Airlines is making strategic moves to expand its fleet by considering new orders for wide-body aircraft from major manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. This news was disclosed by CEO Mesfin Tasew at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

The airline has affirmed the acquisition of 11 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, which are options from existing agreements, thus reinforcing their commitment to modernize and grow their operations.

Furthermore, Ethiopian Airlines has a robust plan with orders for an additional 28 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, expected to be delivered by 2030, indicating a significant push towards enhancing their flight capacity and servicing capabilities.

