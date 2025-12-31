Left Menu

PRAGATI@50: Transforming Governance with Timely Solutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 50th PRAGATI meeting, showcasing a transformative governance model over the last decade. With a focus on cooperative federalism and technology-driven solutions, PRAGATI aims to streamline government processes, enhance accountability, and yield measurable outcomes in various sectors nationwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 50th PRAGATI meeting in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in advancing India's governance through technology and collaborative efforts. PRAGATI, an ICT-enabled platform, aims for proactive governance and timely implementation of national projects.

The meeting assessed five critical infrastructure projects across key sectors, totaling over Rs 40,000 crore. Modi emphasized the PM SHRI scheme as a benchmark for school education, urging a shift from an infrastructure-centric to an outcome-oriented approach. Chief Secretaries were tasked with rigorous monitoring.

Highlighting successful coordination, Modi recalled his experience with Gujarat's SWAGAT platform, which inspired PRAGATI. The initiative has accelerated projects worth over Rs 85 lakh crore by addressing inefficiencies and reducing delays. As PRAGATI reaches its 50th milestone, the Prime Minister called for further institutionalization of accountability and delivery systems, underpinning the vision of Reform, Perform, and Transform.

