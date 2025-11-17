Pritesh Vinay Resigns: A New Chapter Beyond JSW Energy

Pritesh Vinay, the Director of Finance at JSW Energy, has announced his resignation from the position to pursue new career opportunities outside the JSW Group. This decision marks the end of his 13-year tenure with the company.

Vinay will continue to serve until December 31, 2025, to ensure an orderly transition. The company has initiated a search for his replacement, considering both internal and external candidates, with updates to follow as the process progresses.

Vinay's career at JSW began as the Head of Group Investor Relations; he subsequently led M&A and corporate finance for JSW Steel. Five years ago, he was appointed as the CFO of JSW Energy, later joining the Board of Directors.