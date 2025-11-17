Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Forty-two Indian pilgrims from Telangana died in a bus and fuel tanker collision near Madina, Saudi Arabia. Local authorities confirmed an Indian survivor, currently under medical treatment. Efforts are underway for repatriation or local burial. Indian officials work closely with Saudi authorities to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:45 IST
  • India

A fatal accident involving a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims and a fuel tanker has left 44 people dead near Madina, Saudi Arabia. Among the deceased were 42 Indian nationals from Telangana, with one Indian surviving and receiving medical treatment, according to local sources.

The mishap occurred 40 km from Madina when the bus, en route from Mecca, stopped by the roadside and was hit by the tanker, resulting in an explosion. The Indian mission in Jeddah and the Embassy in Riyadh are coordinating with Saudi authorities to handle the aftermath and provide assistance to the victims' families.

High-level Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, have conveyed condolences. The Indian Consulate has established a 24/7 control room to assist families and facilitate communication with Saudi counterparts on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

