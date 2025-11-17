Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

A fatal accident involving a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims and a fuel tanker has left 44 people dead near Madina, Saudi Arabia. Among the deceased were 42 Indian nationals from Telangana, with one Indian surviving and receiving medical treatment, according to local sources.

The mishap occurred 40 km from Madina when the bus, en route from Mecca, stopped by the roadside and was hit by the tanker, resulting in an explosion. The Indian mission in Jeddah and the Embassy in Riyadh are coordinating with Saudi authorities to handle the aftermath and provide assistance to the victims' families.

High-level Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, have conveyed condolences. The Indian Consulate has established a 24/7 control room to assist families and facilitate communication with Saudi counterparts on the ongoing investigation.

