Kolkata Metro Expansion Moves Forward with Key Land Agreement

Kolkata's ambitious Metro Purple Line project cleared a significant obstacle this week as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the Consulate General of Nepal. This agreement facilitates a crucial land exchange necessary for continuing construction efforts.

The land exchange involves 409.53 square meters of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal, set to be swapped with 526.34 square meters of adjacent Metro Railway land. This strategic move aims to facilitate the construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Khidderpore for the planned Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

Legal battles over land acquisition had previously slowed the project's progress, with multiple meetings held from 2022 to 2025 involving officials from Nepal and India. These challenges were finally resolved through the courts, allowing the necessary land to be acquired and advancing the Metro's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)