Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Expansion Moves Forward with Key Land Agreement

The Kolkata Metro's Purple Line project overcame a significant hurdle as Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and the Consulate General of Nepal signed an MoU for land exchange, facilitating crucial construction. Legal challenges were resolved, paving the way for progress on the Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:27 IST
Kolkata Metro Expansion Moves Forward with Key Land Agreement
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's ambitious Metro Purple Line project cleared a significant obstacle this week as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the Consulate General of Nepal. This agreement facilitates a crucial land exchange necessary for continuing construction efforts.

The land exchange involves 409.53 square meters of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal, set to be swapped with 526.34 square meters of adjacent Metro Railway land. This strategic move aims to facilitate the construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Khidderpore for the planned Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

Legal battles over land acquisition had previously slowed the project's progress, with multiple meetings held from 2022 to 2025 involving officials from Nepal and India. These challenges were finally resolved through the courts, allowing the necessary land to be acquired and advancing the Metro's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Protest by Transgender Community Turns Fiery

Tragic Protest by Transgender Community Turns Fiery

 India
2
IMF Steers Syria’s Economic Revival with Fresh Engagement Plan

IMF Steers Syria’s Economic Revival with Fresh Engagement Plan

 United States
3
Carney Faces Budget Vote Showdown Amid Political Uncertainty

Carney Faces Budget Vote Showdown Amid Political Uncertainty

 Canada
4
US Tariff Rollback: A Mixed Blessing for India's Agricultural Exports

US Tariff Rollback: A Mixed Blessing for India's Agricultural Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025