Debate Heats Up Over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro Expansion
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the proposed Bengaluru-Tumakuru metro expansion, calling it an 'urban planning nightmare' and criticizing the Congress government for its high costs. He suggested enhancing suburban rail instead. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the metro project as necessary to reduce traffic congestion, advocating for an expanded metro system in Bengaluru.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has voiced strong opposition against the proposed metro expansion from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, branding the project an 'urban planning nightmare' due to its hefty costs.
Surya argued that suburban trains would be more appropriate for enhancing connectivity and accused the Congress government of unnecessary spending on the Detailed Project Report for the costly metro project.
In response, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy insisted that expanding the metro is crucial to alleviate Bengaluru's traffic woes and urged for the metro's expansion and increased service frequency, shunning any political motivations.
