Bribery Bust: Police Personnel Nabbed for Sand Transportation Facilitation

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a police station in-charge and a constable in Maharashtra's Beed district. They were accused of demanding and accepting bribes to allow illegal sand transportation.

Sandeep Patil, in charge of the Chaklamba police station, and Constable Vinod Survase allegedly asked for Rs 60,000 to permit vehicles carrying sand to pass without hindrance. The amount was eventually negotiated to Rs 50,000.

The ACB laid a trap at the Umapur police outpost and caught Survase red-handed taking the bribe. Superintendent Sopan Chitampalle led the operation as further legal actions were initiated against the accused officers.

