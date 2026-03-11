Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Police Personnel Nabbed for Sand Transportation Facilitation

The Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended police personnel in Maharashtra for demanding a bribe to facilitate illegal sand transportation. The ACB caught Constable Vinod Survase accepting Rs 50,000, part of a deal originally set at Rs 60,000, to allow unauthorized sand vehicle movement. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:15 IST
Bribery Bust: Police Personnel Nabbed for Sand Transportation Facilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a police station in-charge and a constable in Maharashtra's Beed district. They were accused of demanding and accepting bribes to allow illegal sand transportation.

Sandeep Patil, in charge of the Chaklamba police station, and Constable Vinod Survase allegedly asked for Rs 60,000 to permit vehicles carrying sand to pass without hindrance. The amount was eventually negotiated to Rs 50,000.

The ACB laid a trap at the Umapur police outpost and caught Survase red-handed taking the bribe. Superintendent Sopan Chitampalle led the operation as further legal actions were initiated against the accused officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

