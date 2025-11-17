Eurozone Bond Yields Fluctuate Amid Market Uncertainty

Euro area benchmark Bund yields experienced a decline on Monday, easing gains from the previous session. This shift reflects market participants' realization that more time is necessary to accurately predict the economic trajectory while U.S. agencies clear data backlogs. Market anticipation is now focused on the U.S. payroll data release scheduled for later this week.

Germany's 10-year yield saw a modest drop of 0.5 basis points to 2.71%, having touched its highest point since early October at 2.718%. The European Commission announced a revised, optimistic forecast for the euro zone's economic growth in 2025, attributing this to a surge in exports earlier in the year, preceding expected tariff increments.

The financial market's attention remains on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy directions, particularly as key data releases are anticipated in December. While money markets have adjusted their expectations for a potential rate cut, sentiment remains cautious due to a series of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's stance is projected to hold steady, with markets pricing in a potential 2026 rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)