Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon

Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will be launched soon, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Friday, during a visit by Afghanistan's Taliban Trade Minister Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi to New Delhi.

"I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amristar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will come very soon," the official, Anand Prakash, said.

