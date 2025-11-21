Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:42 IST
Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will be launched soon, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Friday, during a visit by Afghanistan's Taliban Trade Minister Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi to New Delhi.
"I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amristar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will come very soon," the official, Anand Prakash, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- New Delhi
- Taliban
- Indian
- Anand Prakash
- India
- Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi
- Kabul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot
Afghanistan seeks Indian investments, promises conducive environment
Indian combat aircraft crashes during demonstration at Dubai Air Show
Indian plane crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai air show, AP reports
Government will intervene to ensure Indian Super League is held: Centre to SC