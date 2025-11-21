Left Menu

55 Andhra people repatriated from Myanmar reach New Delhi

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-11-2025 14:13 IST
55 Andhra people repatriated from Myanmar reach New Delhi
As many as 55 people belonging to Andhra Pradesh arrived at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, after being repatriated from Myanmar.

The 55 individuals were part of a bigger group of 370 evacuees rescued from the neighbouring country. Most of them were deceived with fake job offers.

''Three flights have arrived in Delhi carrying 370 evacuees after being rescued from Mayanmar, among them 55 individuals belong to Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam regions of Andhra Pradesh,'' said an official press release on Friday.

According to the state government the repatriated group was deceived with fake job offers circulated through whatsapp and telegram links, leading to their entrapment in a cybercrime centre in the foreign country.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan provided temporary accommodations and food to the repatriated group.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Special Commissioner Arja Srikanth told PTI that the group was rescued from KK Park in Myawaddy, a border town between Myanmar and Thailand.

As the returnees lost access to their mobile phones and had no money with them after their ordeal in Myanmar, the state government provided Rs 1,000 cash per person to help meet their immediate essential expenses.

Srikanth said that Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials also coordinated with Northern Railway authorities to secure Emergency Quota (EQ) train tickets to facilitate their return journey to Andhra Pradesh.

Until now, the Andhra Pradesh government has facilitated the return of 79 people rescued from Myanmar's cybercrime network, added Srikanth.

