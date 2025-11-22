Disruption on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line: A Second Attempt in Three Days

Kolkata Metro's Blue Line faced service disruptions on Saturday afternoon following an alleged suicide attempt at the MG Road station, officials reported.

Around 3:30 pm, a man, approximately 40 years old, reportedly jumped onto the southbound tracks, causing immediate service interruptions between Maidan and Dum Dum stations.

Alternative routes were swiftly arranged with truncated services from Maidan to Shahid Khudiram and from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar. Full service resumed at 4:13 pm, yet concerns remain as this marks the second such incident within three days on the line.

(With inputs from agencies.)