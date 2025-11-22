Left Menu

Disruption on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line: A Second Attempt in Three Days

Kolkata Metro's Blue Line services were disrupted after a man allegedly attempted suicide at MG Road station. The incident led to a temporary service halt between key stations, resuming fully after nearly an hour. This marked the second such disruption on the Blue Line in three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro's Blue Line faced service disruptions on Saturday afternoon following an alleged suicide attempt at the MG Road station, officials reported.

Around 3:30 pm, a man, approximately 40 years old, reportedly jumped onto the southbound tracks, causing immediate service interruptions between Maidan and Dum Dum stations.

Alternative routes were swiftly arranged with truncated services from Maidan to Shahid Khudiram and from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar. Full service resumed at 4:13 pm, yet concerns remain as this marks the second such incident within three days on the line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

