Telangana Poised for Global Showcase at 'TelanganaRising Global Summit'

Telangana's CM, A Revanth Reddy, announced plans for the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' to highlight the state's achievements and future plans before global investors. Scheduled for December 8-9 near Hyderabad, the event will showcase welfare programs and launch the 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:40 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on officials to prepare for the upcoming 'TelanganaRising Global Summit', slated for December 8 and 9. The event, to be held on the outskirts of Hyderabad, aims to showcase the state's achievements and attract global investors.

During a recent meeting, Reddy emphasized the summit's role in highlighting both the successful tenure of his government and future plans for the state. He announced plans to set up a large stage to highlight the government's achievements and instructed departments to prepare presentations for attendees.

The summit will focus on welfare and development programs on its first day, culminating in the release of the 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document on the second day. Prominent figures and industrialists will be invited to witness Telangana's strides toward development, aiming to impress audiences worldwide.

