Rolls-Royce Power Division Eyes India's Non-Govt Sector for Growth

Multinational giant Rolls-Royce foresees its non-governmental power systems business in India surpassing traditional government sales by 2026-27, heralding a significant shift in its operational focus in the country.

The company is betting heavily on the burgeoning demand for power solutions to support data centers and semiconductor facilities, reflecting global trends reshaping its market presence. Over 2600 MTU engines and gensets currently operate in diverse sectors like naval defense and power generation, marking Rolls-Royce's 25-year milestone in India.

Company executives foresee a definitive swing towards non-governmental business, projecting a shift from a 70-30 government-commercial split to 60-40 in favor of commercial by 2026. Localization efforts, including setting up production units, further emphasize Rolls-Royce's commitment to harnessing India's growing power solutions market.

