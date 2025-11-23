India's Rs 25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission to Tackle US Tariff Challenges

The Indian government is preparing to release detailed guidelines for the recently approved Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM), aimed at supporting exporters struggling with high US tariffs. According to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the guidelines will elaborate on the mission's components and benefits, expected next week.

The EPM, sanctioned in November for a six-year period starting in 2025-26, will be executed through two sub-schemes: Niryat Protsahan, focusing on improving MSME access to trade finance, and Niryat Disha, providing non-financial support such as international branding. The mission targets industries like textiles, leather, and marine products that are hit hardest by the new tariffs.

With Indian exports to the US dropping 8.58% in October due to a 50% tariff hike, the government is also exploring alternative markets, including the EU and Russia. Piyush Goyal, currently in Israel for trade talks, emphasizes that efforts are underway to support the affected sectors in various ways.

