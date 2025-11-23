Left Menu

India's Rs 25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission to Tackle US Tariff Challenges

India's government is set to release guidelines for the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, geared towards aiding exporters facing US-imposed tariffs. The mission, approved for six years starting 2025-26, includes sub-schemes addressing trade finance and market diversification. Targeted sectors include textiles, leather, and marine products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:00 IST
India's Rs 25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission to Tackle US Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Indian government is preparing to release detailed guidelines for the recently approved Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM), aimed at supporting exporters struggling with high US tariffs. According to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the guidelines will elaborate on the mission's components and benefits, expected next week.

The EPM, sanctioned in November for a six-year period starting in 2025-26, will be executed through two sub-schemes: Niryat Protsahan, focusing on improving MSME access to trade finance, and Niryat Disha, providing non-financial support such as international branding. The mission targets industries like textiles, leather, and marine products that are hit hardest by the new tariffs.

With Indian exports to the US dropping 8.58% in October due to a 50% tariff hike, the government is also exploring alternative markets, including the EU and Russia. Piyush Goyal, currently in Israel for trade talks, emphasizes that efforts are underway to support the affected sectors in various ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Criticizes Ukraine's Lack of Gratitude Amid Ongoing Conflict

Trump Criticizes Ukraine's Lack of Gratitude Amid Ongoing Conflict

 United States
2
G20 Summit in Johannesburg: A Milestone in Multilateral Cooperation

G20 Summit in Johannesburg: A Milestone in Multilateral Cooperation

 Global
3
U.S. Pressure on Ukraine over Russia Peace Plan Intensifies

U.S. Pressure on Ukraine over Russia Peace Plan Intensifies

 United States
4
Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill

Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025