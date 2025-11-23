OYO Assets Secures Rs 125 Crore to Fuel Hotel Expansion

OYO Assets, backed by PRISM and also known as Sunday PropTech, has successfully raised Rs 125 crore in a new funding round led by institutional investors including InCred, according to insider information.

The equity influx is set to bolster OYO Assets' efforts to expand its hotel acquisition and development projects across India, primarily focusing on premium and mid-premium segments, and enhance its asset management capabilities.

Saurabh Jhalaria, Chief Investment Officer at InCred, emphasized that the fresh capital would strengthen the platform's ability to secure high-quality assets robustly, as OYO Assets aims to acquire 12 hotels this financial year, with significant progress already made on seven agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)