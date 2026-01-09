Left Menu

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela is assessing the potential to expand diplomatic ties with the U.S., following a shift in leadership. U.S. State Department officials are evaluating reopening embassy operations in the country. This comes after the U.S. military operation led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Updated: 09-01-2026 23:24 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Venezuela announced its intention to explore expanded diplomatic ties with the United States. In a statement released on Friday, Venezuela revealed that U.S. State Department officials are currently in Caracas conducting technical and logistical assessments.

This comes amid heightened tensions following a dramatic U.S. military operation last week leading to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. His vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has assumed the role of interim leader. Both nations are now indicating a mutual interest in reestablishing diplomatic missions.

In a related development, a Venezuelan delegation is set to travel to the United States for further assessments. U.S. President Donald Trump, noting the release of political prisoners in Venezuela, described this as a gesture of peace and called off a planned escalation of military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

