Tragic Pothole Incident Sparks Chaos in Palghar

A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning claimed the life of a man and left his colleague severely injured. The mishap occurred when their scooter hit a large pothole, causing a truck to run over the victim.

The accident took place around 8 am in the Nalasopara area, igniting chaos and pubic fury, culminating in the torching of the truck by unidentified individuals. The deceased, Mahesh Desai, worked as a manager at a private company, while his injured colleague, Lavkush Verma, is receiving treatment at a civic hospital.

Residents expressed their anger at the poor state of local roads, blaming administrative negligence for turning potholes into 'death traps.' Police quickly restored order and have launched an investigation into the incident, while the victim's body was sent for a postmortem.