Left Menu

Damac Properties Expands Indian Market Presence with Bollywood Stars

Damac Properties targets the Indian real estate market with strategic outreach and partnerships. Bollywood celebs Ranveer Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join as brand ambassadors for DAMAC Island 2. Indian investors, the largest buyers of Damac projects, benefit from higher rental yields compared to traditional Indian investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:03 IST
Damac Properties Expands Indian Market Presence with Bollywood Stars
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Damac Properties, a Dubai-based real estate giant, is intensifying its focus on the Indian market, aiming to grow through key partnerships and collaborations. Announcing Bollywood superstars Ranveer Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as brand ambassadors, the company signals its commitment to engaging Indian investors.

The ambitious DAMAC Island 2 project, inspired by idyllic island locales such as the Bahamas and Mauritius, offers premium luxury units. Priced from AED 2.7 million, the master community project has seen a significant investment surge from Indian buyers, now the leading investors in Damac's property ventures.

Managing Director Amira Sajwani highlighted Dubai's real estate's lucrative returns, which appeal to Indian investors seeking better yields than available in major Indian cities. Flexible payment options catering to Indian financial cycles further boost Damac's appeal to this crucial demographic.

TRENDING

1
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

 India
2
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
3
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
4
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025