Damac Properties Expands Indian Market Presence with Bollywood Stars

Damac Properties, a Dubai-based real estate giant, is intensifying its focus on the Indian market, aiming to grow through key partnerships and collaborations. Announcing Bollywood superstars Ranveer Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as brand ambassadors, the company signals its commitment to engaging Indian investors.

The ambitious DAMAC Island 2 project, inspired by idyllic island locales such as the Bahamas and Mauritius, offers premium luxury units. Priced from AED 2.7 million, the master community project has seen a significant investment surge from Indian buyers, now the leading investors in Damac's property ventures.

Managing Director Amira Sajwani highlighted Dubai's real estate's lucrative returns, which appeal to Indian investors seeking better yields than available in major Indian cities. Flexible payment options catering to Indian financial cycles further boost Damac's appeal to this crucial demographic.