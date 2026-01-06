Poonam Pandey Enchants Dubai: A New Year’s Spectacle for 2026

Poonam Pandey, the celebrated Indian actress, mesmerized a crowd of over 30,000 during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, marking her second consecutive performance in the city. Hosted by the Dubai government, the event placed significant importance on inclusivity, particularly inviting workers and labourers to partake in the festivities.

Her act, which featured choreography, music, and vibrant storytelling, was met with enthusiastic applause, highlighting her growing influence on the international stage. The multicultural participation at the event underscored Dubai's commitment to community-centered and diverse celebrations, making it a memorable night.

The performance by Pandey, along with a team of Indian and international dancers, was complemented with high-energy dance sequences that captivated the audience, setting a vibrant tone for the New Year. The event concluded on a high note, reflecting both Dubai's stature as a cultural hub and Pandey's dynamic appeal.