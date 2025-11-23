Shift in India's Export Dynamics Amid US Sales Decline

India's merchandise exports are experiencing diversification, as indicated by a decline in shipments to the US since July 2025, an SBI research report reveals.

Total merchandise exports inched up by 2.9% to USD 220 billion from April to September 2025, while the US registered a 13% growth during the same period despite negative figures in September.

The report highlights a reduced US share in India's exports, down to 15% in September due to weakened marine products and textiles, while destinations like UAE and China have gained prominence, with supporting government measures and credit guarantees bolstering export capacity.