Left Menu

Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico's digital brands, including Beardo and Plix, have surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue milestone. The FMCG giant aims for premium personal care and food products to drive 25% of India's revenue. The company targets profitable growth despite profit challenges across some brands like True Elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:28 IST
Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marico's digital brands have made impressive strides, surpassing the notable Rs 1,000 crore annual recurring revenue mark. Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta highlighted the brand's strategy to capitalize on rapid growth in food and premium personal care sectors, projecting them to make up 25% of Indian revenue.

Brands like Beardo and Plix are nearing profitability, while others such as True Elements and Just Herbs seek financial stability. Marico anticipates a 2.5 times growth by fiscal year 2024 and projecting a 10% EBITDA by fiscal year 2027, solidifying its strong hold on the market.

Further focus lies in improving gross margins and driving sales through core and new ventures, as Marico's food business also surpasses Rs 1,000 crore ARR. Signs of recovery in urban markets and easing inflation contribute toward optimistic projections, setting sights on doubling the revenue to Rs 20,000 crore by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wallabies on the Brink: Challenges Ahead for Australian Rugby

Wallabies on the Brink: Challenges Ahead for Australian Rugby

 Global
2
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

 Philippines
3
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
4
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025