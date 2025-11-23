Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico's digital brands have made impressive strides, surpassing the notable Rs 1,000 crore annual recurring revenue mark. Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta highlighted the brand's strategy to capitalize on rapid growth in food and premium personal care sectors, projecting them to make up 25% of Indian revenue.

Brands like Beardo and Plix are nearing profitability, while others such as True Elements and Just Herbs seek financial stability. Marico anticipates a 2.5 times growth by fiscal year 2024 and projecting a 10% EBITDA by fiscal year 2027, solidifying its strong hold on the market.

Further focus lies in improving gross margins and driving sales through core and new ventures, as Marico's food business also surpasses Rs 1,000 crore ARR. Signs of recovery in urban markets and easing inflation contribute toward optimistic projections, setting sights on doubling the revenue to Rs 20,000 crore by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)