Court Denounces Controversial Slogan as Threat to India's Sovereignty

The Allahabad High Court has strongly condemned the controversial slogan 'Gustakh-e-nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda' as a direct challenge to the sovereignty and integrity of India, saying it incites people to rebellion. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal noted that such acts are not only punishable under Section 152 BNS but also contradict the fundamental teachings of Islam.

On May 26, approximately 500 people gathered in Bareilly following a call by Ittefaq Minnat Council president Maulana Taukir Raza, chanting the provocative slogan. Clashes ensued, leading to injuries, and police arrested seven individuals, including Rihan, for being part of the unlawful assembly and causing damage.

Rejecting Rihan's bail plea, the court highlighted the sufficient evidence placing him at the scene and reaffirmed that this incident represents an offense against the State. The court distinguished between religious expressions of faith, which are generally non-objectionable, and slogans that maliciously aim to incite violence. The controversial slogan was identified as having no basis in Islamic texts, further emphasizing its illegitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)