Record-Breaking Office Sale at ONE BKC

Wallnut Real Estate Services coordinated the sale of a 3,125 sq ft office space at Mumbai's ONE BKC for Rs 38 crore. This represents one of the city's highest-value transactions in the sector, showcasing the prestige of the location. The deal was completed with Sawariya Futureworks Ltd as buyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wallnut Real Estate Services has brokered a landmark deal, selling a 3,125 square foot office space at the prestigious ONE BKC commercial project in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex for Rs 38 crore, making it one of the city's top office space transactions.

According to a statement released on Monday by the property consultant, the sale represents a significant milestone, setting a benchmark rate of Rs 1,22,000 per square foot within the commercial real estate sector.

The transaction involved Sawariya Futureworks Ltd acquiring the property from Harmony Realty. Co-founder Sukant Mangal highlighted the deal's representation of ONE BKC as a pinnacle in corporate real estate, executed with precision-driven advisory through a partnership with Luxury Square.

(With inputs from agencies.)

