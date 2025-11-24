Record-Breaking Office Sale at ONE BKC

Wallnut Real Estate Services has brokered a landmark deal, selling a 3,125 square foot office space at the prestigious ONE BKC commercial project in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex for Rs 38 crore, making it one of the city's top office space transactions.

According to a statement released on Monday by the property consultant, the sale represents a significant milestone, setting a benchmark rate of Rs 1,22,000 per square foot within the commercial real estate sector.

The transaction involved Sawariya Futureworks Ltd acquiring the property from Harmony Realty. Co-founder Sukant Mangal highlighted the deal's representation of ONE BKC as a pinnacle in corporate real estate, executed with precision-driven advisory through a partnership with Luxury Square.

(With inputs from agencies.)