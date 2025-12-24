Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Mosque Amid Borno's Ongoing Conflict

An explosion occurred during evening prayers at a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, amidst long-standing unrest in the region. No immediate casualties were reported, and no group has claimed responsibility. This area remains a hotspot for violence due to the activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:52 IST
Explosion Rocks Mosque Amid Borno's Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion during evening prayers on Wednesday rocked a mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno state, according to a witness from Reuters. The blast is the latest in a series of violent incidents in a region plagued by Islamist insurgency.

No casualties have been immediately reported, and officials have yet to comment on the attack. Maiduguri sits at the epicenter of a nearly two-decade-long conflict with Boko Haram and its splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of millions across Nigeria's northeast.

While no organization has claimed responsibility for the explosion, similar attacks have previously been carried out by militants targeting mosques and crowded areas. Since Boko Haram initiated its insurgency in Borno in 2009, efforts to establish an Islamic caliphate have resulted in continual threats to civilian life, despite military offensives and regional cooperation.

