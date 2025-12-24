Artist Nabbed in High-Stakes Extortion Scheme
Two women, including an artist, were arrested for extorting Rs 1.5 crore from a real estate developer in Mumbai. They threatened to implicate his son in a false case unless paid. Police apprehended them during the first instalment transfer, as further investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:54 IST
An artist and her accomplice have been apprehended by Mumbai police for allegedly extorting Rs 1.5 crore from a real estate developer.
The arrests were made as the suspects collected the first instalment, after threatening to falsely accuse the developer's son. The incident originated from a party dispute.
Authorities stated that the demand initially reached Rs 10 crore but was negotiated to a lesser amount. The case was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell following a complaint from the targeted developer.
