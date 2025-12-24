Unsettled Grief: The Heartbreaking Tale of Love, Murder, and Injustice

In a dramatic scene on Wednesday, the mother and wife of slain Saksham Tate attempted self-immolation outside the Nanded collector's office, pressing for action against two police officers accused of provoking his murder. The timely intervention by authorities averted a potential tragedy, officials confirmed.

The family alleges that officers from Itwara police station incited Aanchal Mamidwar's brother to commit the crime last month, presumably over caste issues. This shocking event follows reports of Aanchal 'marrying' Saksham's corpse earlier this month, drawing significant media attention.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar announced an inquiry led by an Additional SP-rank officer. Six individuals, including Mamidwar's family members, face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST Act, and Arms Act amid ongoing investigations.

