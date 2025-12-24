Left Menu

Unsettled Grief: The Heartbreaking Tale of Love, Murder, and Injustice

In Nanded, Maharashtra, the mother and wife of Saksham Tate attempted self-immolation in front of the collector's office, demanding justice for his alleged murder. The incident involves two police personnel accused of instigating the crime, believed to be rooted in caste conflict. Six are charged under various offences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:46 IST
Unsettled Grief: The Heartbreaking Tale of Love, Murder, and Injustice
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic scene on Wednesday, the mother and wife of slain Saksham Tate attempted self-immolation outside the Nanded collector's office, pressing for action against two police officers accused of provoking his murder. The timely intervention by authorities averted a potential tragedy, officials confirmed.

The family alleges that officers from Itwara police station incited Aanchal Mamidwar's brother to commit the crime last month, presumably over caste issues. This shocking event follows reports of Aanchal 'marrying' Saksham's corpse earlier this month, drawing significant media attention.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar announced an inquiry led by an Additional SP-rank officer. Six individuals, including Mamidwar's family members, face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST Act, and Arms Act amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025