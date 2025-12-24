Political Tensions Rise: Congress Accuses BJP Amidst Ankita Bhandari Murder Allegations

The BJP has accused the Congress of tarnishing its reputation by alleging the involvement of a BJP leader in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist who was killed in 2022. The Uttarakhand BJP president criticized Congress for what he describes as shameful politics based on unverified claims.

Bhatt, a Rajya Sabha MP, condemned Congress for leveraging AI-generated viral content for political mileage, stating that such accusations insult both BJP leaders and the Scheduled Caste community. He accused Congress of continuously making false claims, despite the conviction of the murderers involved in Ankita's case.

The controversy revolves around a video featuring claims by a woman alleging the involvement of a 'VIP' politician. Congress has urged a CBI investigation into these fresh allegations. Meanwhile, former chief minister Harish Rawat has lodged a complaint against BJP for spreading misinformation and announced a protest at the BJP headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)