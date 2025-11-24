Allcargo Logistics Revolutionizes Transshipment Network with New Classification System

Allcargo Logistics has significantly expanded its network of transshipment centres, moving from 21 to 71 locations, and implemented a new classification system. The company categorized these centers into four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, each differentiated by their daily tonnage handling capacities.

This strategic reorganization is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and promoting improved freight movement across the country. According to Allcargo, the new framework offers sharper operations, optimized planning, and a more predictable and reliable network performance.

The recategorisation marks a pivotal shift in Allcargo's logistics architecture, especially benefiting smaller cities and high-growth regional markets. As stated by Ketan Kulkarni, the company's MD & CEO, these improvements are driven by strong synergies between their express and consultative logistics businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)