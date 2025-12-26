Left Menu

Golden Ritual: Adorning the Thanka Anki on Lord Ayyappa

The Sabarimala temple witnessed the ceremonial adornment of the Thanka Anki, a golden attire, on Lord Ayyappa. The Mandala Pooja is set for Saturday, after which the temple will close and reopen for the Makaravilakku festival. The Thanka Anki's journey began at Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:25 IST
Golden Ritual: Adorning the Thanka Anki on Lord Ayyappa
  • Country:
  • India

The Sabarimala temple observed a significant event as the Thanka Anki, or golden attire, was ceremoniously adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa on Friday.

Preparations are underway for the Mandala Pooja to be held on Saturday, marking the importance of this ritual in the temple's religious calendar. Devotees gathered as the auspicious time of 10.10 am to 11.30 am approaches.

The Thanka Anki, a gift from the Travancore Maharaja, embarked on its traditional journey from Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple before its arrival at Sabarimala. This symbol of devotion was escorted by a customs-laden chariot procession, culminating in a sacred rite attended by high-ranking officials and religious leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025