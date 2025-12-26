Golden Ritual: Adorning the Thanka Anki on Lord Ayyappa

The Sabarimala temple observed a significant event as the Thanka Anki, or golden attire, was ceremoniously adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa on Friday.

Preparations are underway for the Mandala Pooja to be held on Saturday, marking the importance of this ritual in the temple's religious calendar. Devotees gathered as the auspicious time of 10.10 am to 11.30 am approaches.

The Thanka Anki, a gift from the Travancore Maharaja, embarked on its traditional journey from Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple before its arrival at Sabarimala. This symbol of devotion was escorted by a customs-laden chariot procession, culminating in a sacred rite attended by high-ranking officials and religious leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)