Tragic Collision: Investigation Underway in Tenkasi Bus Accident

A tragic collision near Idaikal in Tenkasi district claimed six lives when two private buses collided head-on. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and ensured high-quality treatment for the injured. Investigations suggest overspeeding and negligent driving as preliminary causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident near Idaikal in Tenkasi district on Monday, six individuals lost their lives following a collision between two private buses, local police reported.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his condolences to the victims' families and has directed local authorities to provide top-notch medical care for those injured in the collision.

The collision reportedly occurred when the buses, traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on. Preliminary investigations indicate possible overspeeding and careless driving as contributing factors. Ongoing inquiries include examining CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness testimonies to determine the precise cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

