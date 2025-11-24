Tragic Collision: Investigation Underway in Tenkasi Bus Accident

In a tragic incident near Idaikal in Tenkasi district on Monday, six individuals lost their lives following a collision between two private buses, local police reported.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his condolences to the victims' families and has directed local authorities to provide top-notch medical care for those injured in the collision.

The collision reportedly occurred when the buses, traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on. Preliminary investigations indicate possible overspeeding and careless driving as contributing factors. Ongoing inquiries include examining CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness testimonies to determine the precise cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)