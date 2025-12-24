Outrage in Odisha: Tragic Crime Sparks Massive Protests

The brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Odisha's Bhadrak district have sparked widespread public outrage, leading to violent protests. Angered locals demolished the house of the accused after his arrest, as police assure a detailed investigation into the tragic incident.

The state's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family and stressed on ensuring the 'strictest punishment' for the perpetrator. Opposition parties also condemned the crime, calling for a six-hour bandh in protest.

With heavy security deployed, the government aims to address both the crime and the rising incidents of violence against women, as community leaders emphasize the need for swift action and social awareness.

