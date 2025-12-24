Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Tragic Crime Sparks Massive Protests

A 10-year-old girl's rape and murder have ignited public outrage in Odisha's Bhadrak district. Locals demolished the accused's house following his arrest. Leaders condemned the incident, with protests and a bandh called by opposition parties. The government promises a thorough investigation and swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:57 IST
The brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Odisha's Bhadrak district have sparked widespread public outrage, leading to violent protests. Angered locals demolished the house of the accused after his arrest, as police assure a detailed investigation into the tragic incident.

The state's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family and stressed on ensuring the 'strictest punishment' for the perpetrator. Opposition parties also condemned the crime, calling for a six-hour bandh in protest.

With heavy security deployed, the government aims to address both the crime and the rising incidents of violence against women, as community leaders emphasize the need for swift action and social awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

