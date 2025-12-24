Controversy Erupts Over Aravallis Redefinition
The Congress party accuses the government of attempting to deceive the public with a flawed redefinition of the Aravallis mountain range. The redefinition, which sets a 100-meter elevation as the threshold for recognition, is opposed by key environmental bodies. The government defends the changes, stating that environmental protections remain strong.
Amidst growing controversy, the Congress party charged the government on Wednesday with misleading the public about the Aravallis mountain range redefinition. The change, described by opponents as a 'fatally flawed' redefinition, has prompted directions for a ban on new mining leases in the area.
The debate ignited as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media, alleging that the move is a deceptive damage control measure, and criticizing the new criteria for Aravalli Hills that require a minimum of 100 meters in elevation. This redefinition is facing backlash from the Forest Survey of India and other regulatory bodies.
Government officials, however, argue that over 90% of the Aravalli region remains protected, and claim the new definition does not relax any existing mining regulations. As discussions intensify, the Congress questions the motives behind altering the definitions of these ecologically sensitive areas.
