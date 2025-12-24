IndiGo Steadies Flight Path Amidst Winter Challenges
IndiGo, the nation's largest airline, faced disruptions earlier this month but has fully stabilized its operations. Despite reducing its winter schedule by 10%, it is prepared to meet holiday demand. The company is committed to reliability, as the civil aviation ministry predicts a harsher winter ahead.
IndiGo, India's largest airline, announced on Wednesday that it has recovered from major operational disruptions earlier in the month and is ready to accommodate the anticipated increase in holiday travel demand.
The airline has scaled down its winter schedule by 10% in response to a civil aviation ministry directive addressing the earlier disruptions. Despite forecasts predicting a harsher winter, IndiGo assures its commitment to reliability and minimizing further disruptions.
Since stabilizing operations on December 9, 2025, IndiGo has been gradually boosting capacity within regulatory limits, operating 2,100 to 2,200 flights and transporting over a million customers every three days. Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Secretary reported receiving about 100 complaints regarding ticket cancellations by IndiGo.
