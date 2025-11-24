Rustomjee Group's Tower D Launch in La Vie Thane: Redefining Urban Living
Rustomjee Group unveils Tower D at La Vie, Thane, enhancing its thriving residential hub. Designed by Architect Hafeez Contractor with COEN Design's landscape touch, the 55-storey tower offers resort-style living amid expansive green spaces, enhancing Rustomjee's vision of integrated neighborhoods that blend design, comfort, and community.
Rustomjee Group, a cornerstone in Mumbai's real estate sector, has inaugurated Tower D at La Vie in Thane, marking a significant expansion of its premium residential offerings. The addition is part of an 8.5-acre gated enclave within Rustomjee's expansive 100+ acre township, designed to redefine luxurious urban living.
The new tower, a collaboration with architect Hafeez Contractor and COEN Design of Singapore, reaches 55 storeys and features 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. Each residence showcases innovative space optimization and comfort-centric designs, aligning with Rustomjee's philosophy of creating aspirational yet accessible communities.
Strategically positioned with excellent connectivity and equipped with curated amenities—ranging from an Olympic-sized pool to a comprehensive fitness center—La Vie epitomizes modern residential excellence in Thane. The development benefits from strategic infrastructure projects like the upcoming Metro lines and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, solidifying its status as a prime residential locale in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
