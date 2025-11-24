Left Menu

TRAI's Crackdown: 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers Blacklisted

TRAI, acting on public complaints, has disconnected over 21 lakh mobile numbers and one lakh entities for sending spam. The government highlights the crucial role of citizen reporting via the TRAI DND App in this large-scale action to curb telecom misuse across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:05 IST
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India logo (Image/X/@TRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle spam and fraud in telecommunications, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has facilitated the disconnection of over 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities over the past year. Acting aggressively on complaints received from consumers, TRAI's actions underscore the significant impact of collective reporting by users, according to the Ministry of Communications.

The telecom regulator is urging citizens to adopt the TRAI DND App for reporting spam calls and SMS, stating that merely blocking numbers on personal devices fails to address the root of the problem. Citizens' active participation through this app has been instrumental in allowing TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and terminate these numbers permanently, preventing further fraud.

Citizens are advised to download the TRAI DND App and report spam rather than simply blocking numbers on their phones. The advisory also warns against sharing personal or banking information and urges users to disconnect suspicious calls immediately. TRAI is committed to maintaining a secure telecom environment through enforcement, technology-driven monitoring, and public cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

