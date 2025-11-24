TRAI's Crackdown: 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers Blacklisted

In a decisive move to tackle spam and fraud in telecommunications, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has facilitated the disconnection of over 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities over the past year. Acting aggressively on complaints received from consumers, TRAI's actions underscore the significant impact of collective reporting by users, according to the Ministry of Communications.

The telecom regulator is urging citizens to adopt the TRAI DND App for reporting spam calls and SMS, stating that merely blocking numbers on personal devices fails to address the root of the problem. Citizens' active participation through this app has been instrumental in allowing TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and terminate these numbers permanently, preventing further fraud.

Citizens are advised to download the TRAI DND App and report spam rather than simply blocking numbers on their phones. The advisory also warns against sharing personal or banking information and urges users to disconnect suspicious calls immediately. TRAI is committed to maintaining a secure telecom environment through enforcement, technology-driven monitoring, and public cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)