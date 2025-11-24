Air India Prepares for Major Fleet & Customer Experience Overhaul by 2026

In a significant announcement, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson revealed that 2026 will be a pivotal year for the airline, as it undergoes a major overhaul in customer experience. The fleet is set to gain six new wide-body aircraft, including Boeing B787-9s and Airbus A350-1000s, marking a substantial upgrade initiative.

Speaking at the Air India Training Academy in Gurugram, Wilson highlighted that the airline's comprehensive transformation plan includes fitting new in-flight entertainment systems and Wi-Fi connectivity to existing Boeing 787-8s, currently being upgraded in California. Initial aircraft are expected to re-enter service by February 2026, with more retrofits following throughout the year.

The airline's strategy extends beyond just aircraft enhancements to include service elements such as revamped food and beverage offerings and upgraded lounges. Significant investments are also being made in systems and staffing to support a rapid expansion phase, with the introduction of 570 ordered aircraft and international lounge enhancements by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)