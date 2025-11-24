Left Menu

NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

The Jammu and Kashmir government and the National Stock Exchange have partnered to raise awareness among local businesses about the advantages of formal listing. The collaboration aims to strengthen the financial ecosystem and provide SMEs and MSMEs with better access to India's capital markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:39 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has teamed up with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to educate local businesses on the benefits of formal listing. This agreement marks a pivotal step in bolstering the financial framework for small and medium enterprises in the region.

Signed between the Department of Industries and Commerce and the NSE, the initiative aims to guide local enterprises towards potential listings on India's leading stock exchange. This development is anticipated to unlock growth opportunities, investment, and market expansion for entrepreneurs based in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah heralded the partnership as a means to enhance financial literacy, visibility, and access to capital markets for local businesses. He emphasized the government's commitment to enabling SMEs and MSMEs to compete effectively on both national and global stages.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

