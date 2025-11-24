NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

The Jammu and Kashmir government has teamed up with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to educate local businesses on the benefits of formal listing. This agreement marks a pivotal step in bolstering the financial framework for small and medium enterprises in the region.

Signed between the Department of Industries and Commerce and the NSE, the initiative aims to guide local enterprises towards potential listings on India's leading stock exchange. This development is anticipated to unlock growth opportunities, investment, and market expansion for entrepreneurs based in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah heralded the partnership as a means to enhance financial literacy, visibility, and access to capital markets for local businesses. He emphasized the government's commitment to enabling SMEs and MSMEs to compete effectively on both national and global stages.

