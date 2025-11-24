Left Menu

Tax Exodus: UK's Wealthy Flock to Tax Havens

Britain's Business Secretary Peter Kyle expressed concern over the departure of super-rich individuals like Lakshmi Mittal due to rising taxes. The tax regime overhaul under Labour is prompting billionaires to relocate to tax-friendly countries. Kyle acknowledges the trend and the implications for Britain's economy.

The UK is witnessing a notable departure of its wealthiest individuals, with government officials admitting that rising taxes are a driving factor. Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle voiced concerns about the loss of influential figures like steel magnate Lakshmi N Mittal.

According to Kyle, the Labour government's tax policies, designed to address financial gaps, are prompting the affluent to reconsider their residency options. Mittal's move to Switzerland and plans to shift to Dubai underscore a trend among the elite seeking tax havens.

Critics argue that these policies, which include changes to the non-dom system, could have lasting impacts on the UK's economic landscape. The Secretary highlighted a broader exodus of professionals and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the need for balanced fiscal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

