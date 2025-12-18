TCS Deepens Partnership with Aviva: Transforming UK Insurance Landscape

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced an expansion of its partnership with Aviva, a prominent UK insurance company. This collaboration will see TCS's subsidiary, Diligenta, manage over 6.5 million Aviva policies.

The contract's financial details were not disclosed, but the expansion includes enhancing customer service through digitization and self-service capabilities. TCS aims to optimize service delivery with innovative technology.

With a strong 50-year presence in the UK, TCS remains committed to further advancement in the region, planning to create 5,000 new jobs in the coming years.

