TCS Deepens Partnership with Aviva: Transforming UK Insurance Landscape
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expanding its partnership with Aviva, a UK insurance provider. TCS subsidiary Diligenta will manage an additional 1.1 million Aviva policies, striving for improved customer service through digitization. This reflects TCS’s ongoing commitment to UK job creation and technological advancement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:34 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced an expansion of its partnership with Aviva, a prominent UK insurance company. This collaboration will see TCS's subsidiary, Diligenta, manage over 6.5 million Aviva policies.
The contract's financial details were not disclosed, but the expansion includes enhancing customer service through digitization and self-service capabilities. TCS aims to optimize service delivery with innovative technology.
With a strong 50-year presence in the UK, TCS remains committed to further advancement in the region, planning to create 5,000 new jobs in the coming years.
