Jammu and Kashmir: E-Auction of Mineral Blocks Sets Path to Economic Independence

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism for a financially independent Jammu and Kashmir during a launch event for the e-auction of limestone mineral blocks, highlighting the area's mineral potential.

The initiative, assisted by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeks to transform Jammu and Kashmir's economy by capitalizing on its untapped mineral resources, including limestone and potentially lithium and sapphire, aiming to generate significant revenue.

Abdullah emphasized transparency in the auction process, reiterating the government's commitment to maximizing mineral wealth for regional prosperity, while dispelling concerns about federal control over the resources.

