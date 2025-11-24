Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: E-Auction of Mineral Blocks Sets Path to Economic Independence

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah envisions an economically self-sufficient Jammu and Kashmir, launching e-auctions of limestone mineral blocks as a pivotal move. With central assistance, the region aims to utilize its mineral wealth, boosting revenue without reliance on federal funds, and contributing to national prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:59 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism for a financially independent Jammu and Kashmir during a launch event for the e-auction of limestone mineral blocks, highlighting the area's mineral potential.

The initiative, assisted by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeks to transform Jammu and Kashmir's economy by capitalizing on its untapped mineral resources, including limestone and potentially lithium and sapphire, aiming to generate significant revenue.

Abdullah emphasized transparency in the auction process, reiterating the government's commitment to maximizing mineral wealth for regional prosperity, while dispelling concerns about federal control over the resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

